MP opens new learning centre

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya opened Peterborough Regional College’s new Learning Resource Centre.

The Labour MP cut the ribbon to mark the centre’s opening before touring the facilities at the Park Crescent campus.

The centre was set up following a renovation of the library, with the college investing £282,000. Resources include PCs, laptops, online resources and books, as well as group and individual study areas.

Fiona was joined for the ribbon cutting by local author Eva Jordan, the college’s chief executive Terry Jones and the centre’s manager Louise Auckland.

Louise (pictured next to Fiona) said: “The new Learning Resource Centre investment has provided students with a modern educational facility to support their independent learning.

“Feedback from staff and students at the college has been very positive and we feel privileged to have had Fiona Onasanya with us for the official opening.”