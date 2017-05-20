Minecraft in the classroom

A former Peterborough pupil returned to the city to teach Woodston Primary School children through the game Minecraft.

Joe Roberts (21) who lived in Werrington before going off to study mechanical engineering at the University of Southampton, used the game - which he described as online lego - to help the children learn ICT.

The pupils were tasked with finding educational items in the virtual world, and Joe said: “The point of the day was to see how beneficial playing was to their learning.

“Loads of children would not have experienced using a keyboard and mouse before going to secondary school, so this made a change. The children really enjoyed using it.

“Hopefully they got something from the day.”