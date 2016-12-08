Major review of Peterborough’s schools strategy is announced

Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich has announced a major review of the city’s schools strategy.

It comes in the wake of fierce criticism of the overall performance of Peterborough schools.

John Holdich feature at the Town Hall EMN-151130-162627009

Data released earlier this month showed Peterborough City Council is the seventh worst performing authority in the country with 11 of its 56 primary schools failing to make the mark when it comes to basic reading, writing and maths.

The city was also ranked 151 out of 151 in tables showing achievement in SATS scores, taken by pupils in their last year of primary education earlier thgis year.

The review will be lead by Cllr Lynne Ayres and the council has drafted in an education consultant to support. The review group’s findings will be reported to the city council’s scrutiny committees where members will decide what action should be taken as a result of the findings.

Cllr Holdich, announced the review in his weekly Peterborough Telegraph column. In the column he said: “Although I have led education in this city for some time and am chairman of the successful City College Peterborough; a fresh pair of eyes and perspective can offer a different and important evaluation.

“I have therefore decided to ask Councillor Lynne Ayres to critically and objectively appraise our action plan to support teaching and learning in Peterborough. Councillor Ayres is a respected lawyer in this city, has excellent analytical skills and as a chair of governors is well positioned to carry out this very important evaluation review.

“She will be supported by an expert in education, John Harris. Mr Harris was formerly the Head of Education at Westminster City Council as well as Director for Schools at Hertfordshire County Council. I will leave no stone unturned to understand whether there is anything more this council can do to support our teachers and schools in their endeavours to raise attainment in this city.”

North West Cambs MP Shailesh Vara welcomed the review, he said: “Given the huge improvements that are required in local education it is right that other people, particularly experts from other areas, are brought in to assist.

“Clearly the present education position is unacceptable and I hope this review will bring about the improvements our local children deserve.”

He added: “But I would like to see a change to the recent narrative, to one that offers a view of our city which does have difficult challenges but is, nevertheless, a great place to teach and learn because our MPs, councillors, parents and schools are lined up together in a common endeavour.”