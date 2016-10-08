Magical afternoon of fun

Oundle School’s ‘Have a Go Day’ (HAGD) has been running for over 30 years and has established itself as a favourite date in the calendars of special needs clubs and schools.

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 25, more than 200 adults and children with physical disabilities and/or learning difficulties visited the school, hosted by over 150 pupils.

Visitors took part in various activities including swimming, badminton, basketball, archery, football, indoor rowing, crazy golf, face painting, boccia, yoga, music and art activities as well as enjoying traction engine rides around the school’s grounds.

Liz Dillarstone, head of community action at Oundle School, commented: “HAGD is a really encouraging environment in which visitors with special needs can try their hand at new sports and activities in a safe and familiar environment. We aim for everyone to leave with smiles on their faces – staff, pupils and visitors alike.”

Pupil Susie Hutchinson (17) commented: “Have a Go Day’ was amazing and fun as always. Many left with framed photos they had decorated at the Photo Booth, intending to display them as soon as they got home. I found this particularly rewarding as I was helping out with the Stahl wardrobe putting costumes together for this activity.

“The fact that we as a community make a positive difference to others is really important and that is what Oundle Community Action is all about.”