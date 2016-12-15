Key Stage 2: How Peterborough primary schools fared

The Department for education has today released details of the Key Stage 2 tests taken in primary school last summer.

They Key to the table for the Peterborough Local Education Authority.

A The number of pupils on roll eligible for assessment in National Curriculum

Key Stage 2 tests this year.

B. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading.

C. Average progress score in reading.

B. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in writing (this is

assessed by teachers).

E. Average progress score in writing.

F. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths.

G. Average progress score in maths.

H. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing

and maths.

A B C D E F G H

Abbotsmede Primary School Peterborough 56 36% -0.9 63% 1.4 45% -0.4 30%

All Saints’ CofE (Aided) Primary 61 61% -1.8 79% 0.9 69% -0.1 51%

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary 23 74% 2.8 70% 0.3 57% -2.8 57%

The Beeches Primary School 74 28% -1.9 73% 4.3 64% 2.6 27%

Bishop Creighton Academy Peterborough 27 44% -2.7 52% -2.5 48% -3.8 26%

Braybrook Primary School Peterborough 29 38% -2.9 79% 5.4 45% -1.3 28%

Castor CofE Primary School 24 88% -1.8 79% -2.6 79% -3.5 71%

Discovery Primary School Peterborough 58 53% -1.4 64% 1.9 53% -0.2 40%

Dogsthorpe Academy Peterborough 86 33% -5.4 76% -0.1 34% -4.2 24%

The Duke of Bedford Primary School 27 56% -2.1 67% -2.0 67% -2.6 52%

Eye CofE Primary School Peterborough 48 81% 2.9 90% 3.2 77% 2.0 67%

Eyrescroft Primary School Peterborough n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Eyrescroft Primary School Peterborough 51 49% -3.4 47% -4.9 53% -3.8 33%

Fulbridge Academy Peterborough PE1 3JQ 89 82% 2.9 71% 0.3 82% 3.5 63%

Gladstone Primary School Peterborough 61 46% -3.4 75% 1.0 57% -1.5 41%

Gunthorpe Primary School Peterborough 59 39% -4.6 68% -0.6 54% -2.8 32%

Hampton College Peterborough n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Hampton Hargate Primary School 91 81% 0.8 74% -1.0 74% 1.4 56%

Hampton Vale Primary School 60 43% -1.8 82% 1.2 45% -1.8 33%

Heritage Park Primary School 30 77% 0.4 87% 1.6 87% 2.2 67%

Highlees Primary School Peterborough 54 44% -1.5 67% 0.9 63% -0.6 33%

John Clare Primary School Peterborough 15 80% -0.9 73% -3.5 80% -1.0 53%

The King’s (The Cathedral) School 15 93% 2.4 80% -1.9 80% 1.1 73%

Leighton Primary School Peterborough 58 38% -4.5 45% -3.4 34% -5.2 21%

Longthorpe Primary School Peterborough 58 64% -0.9 66% -2.3 60% -2.1 48%

Middleton Primary School Peterborough 41 44% -0.2 73% 2.5 61% 1.4 32%

Nene Valley Primary School 42 74% 0.3 79% -0.5 74% -0.4 64%

Newark Hill Academy Peterborough PE1 59 61% 0.0 71% 0.7 68% 0.7 47%

Newborough CofE Primary School 29 93% 4.0 86% 1.3 72% -0.6 66%

Northborough Primary School 27 63% -2.4 85% 0.0 74% -1.6 48%

Norwood Primary School Peterborough 30 70% 1.1 93% 7.0 67% -0.7 60%

Oakdale Primary School Peterborough 30 60% -0.2 70% -0.9 63% 0.3 47%

Old Fletton Primary School 43 63% 1.4 77% 3.7 74% 0.9 51%

Ormiston Meadows Academy Peterborough 41 37% -2.6 85% 3.7 29% -4.7 24%

Orton Wistow Primary School 45 71% 2.3 78% 0.6 64% -0.1 62%

Parnwell Primary School Peterborough 29 66% -1.8 34% -8.1 79% 1.1 24%

Paston Ridings Primary School 56 38% -2.1 70% 2.0 50% -1.1 32%

Peakirk-Cum-Glinton CofE Primary 31 77% 1.9 90% 1.9 74% 1.0 61%

Ravensthorpe Primary School 28 79% 2.5 79% 1.7 68% 0.9 57%

Sacred Heart RC Primary School 30 87% 2.4 87% 0.9 90% 2.0 83%

St Augustine’s CofE (Voluntary Aided) 58 29% -5.7 50% -3.3 40% -5.8 22%

St Botolph’s Church of England Primary 60 67% -0.9 88% 1.9 60% -2.1 53%

St John’s Church School Peterborough 34 38% -0.8 82% 5.3 59% 0.8 29%

Saint Michael CofE Primary School 12 58% 1.7 67% -0.3 58% -3.9 42%

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School 59 49% -1.9 63% 0.6 58% -0.8 42%

Southfields Primary School 58 22% -6.4 76% 0.5 71% -1.6 17%

Stanground St Johns CofE Primary 28 50% -2.1 68% -0.8 64% -0.4 46%

Thorpe Primary School Peterborough 60 65% 0.6 67% -0.9 77% 2.1 55%

Watergall Primary School Peterborough 42 21% -4.5 60% 1.3 48% -1.2 21%

Welbourne Primary School Peterborough 30 40% -1.8 67% 0.6 60% -2.2 33%

Welland Academy Peterborough 48 38% -0.5 75% 4.4 25% -2.1 19%

Werrington Primary School Peterborough 57 89% 1.9 91% 1.2 93% 3.1 88%

West Town Primary Academy Peterborough 39 41% -0.5 85% 6.3 72% 4.2 41%

William Law CofE Primary School 89 66% -1.3 74% -1.0 65% -1.1 55%

Winyates Primary School Peterborough 30 33% -4.9 77% 3.6 53% 1.0 23%

Wittering Primary School Peterborough 24 79% -0.2 75% -0.3 67% -0.9 50%

Woodston Primary School Peterborough 27 59% 2.2 56% -0.3 74% 3.7 52%

NOTE: This government has changed the measures used to assess primary school

performance. Due to the changes, schools are not given a ranking in the tables

and are simply listed alphabetically.

NOTE: A number of primary schools have become academies since taking this

year’s National Curriculum tests. In these cases the schools may be listed

twice - once under their old name, with their tests results, and once under the

new name, with no results listed and n/a given instead. New primary free

schools that do not yet have test results will also show n/a