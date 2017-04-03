‘It’s frankly unheard of!’ - Pupil receives offers from three renowned performing arts schools

A student at The Voyager Academy has beaten thousands of applicants to receive sought after offers from not one but three renowned performing arts schools.

Kate Schneider (18) has been offered places to study stage management at the Bristol Old Vic Conservatoire, The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance. The schools are very exclusive, only offering around 20 or fewer places on each course.

Kate said: “I’m really excited and honoured to have been offered places at such prestigious institutions. It was a tough application process for each, with a two hour interview in which I had to bring a portfolio of my experience.”

Kate, who moved to Voyager from Spalding High School, is currently in the process of completing a range of courses in the sixth form, including media studies, acting, music technology and psychology.

She said: “I moved schools because I felt that The Voyager Academy had more opportunities for me to explore my love of performing arts. They have really supported me with finding and carrying out work experience and pushed me to my full potential.”

One day Kate has ambitions of becoming a stage manager on a touring musical production from West End to Broadway and around the world. She said: “I feel that touring would really help me see more of the world and a different side to theatre, and I am especially passionate about musicals as it combines my love of music and theatre, allowing stories to be told in an imaginative but emotional way.”

Speaking of her favourite university of the three, Kate said: “I would most like to attend the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama as they have a lot of connections to different theatre and television companies. I think they would give me the best opportunities to go on tour and to gain more experience in the industry.”

Damon Lewis, head of sixth form, added: “To get offers from three renowned performing arts schools is frankly unheard of and an exceptional achievement. Kate has excelled in all areas since arriving at The Voyager Academy and she has relentlessly pursued a range of different work experiences outside of her studies. We wish her the best of luck with her final exams and the bright future she has ahead of her.

“But Kate’s story is also connected to a wider picture at the Voyager Academy Sixth Form. The number of our students going to university has risen dramatically in the past two years and 73 of our students have already received their offers this year. This shows the phenomenal growth of our sixth form and that our students now have higher aspirations for themselves and want to continue their learning.”