‘I tried to convince the principal I wasn’t winding him up!’ - School’s shock at results day visit from Radio One’s Greg James

Opening up your GCSE results is a nerve-racking experience, but doing it live on Radio One’s breakfast show while millions of people are listening is taking it to another level..

That was the case for Ormiston Bushfield Academy pupils Simon Burgess, Daniela Araujo and Daniel Milson who were with DJ Greg James as they discovered their results moments before relaying them to the nation on the Nick Grimshaw show.

Greg and the pupils

Greg’s visit was part of a stint on his drivetime show called ‘Rent-A-Greg’, which sees him try out different activities.

But it appears that his visit caught principal Dennis Kirwan by surprise.

School exams officer Juliet Dillion said: “I tried to convince the principal I was not winding him up and it would generally happen. He took a bit of convincing!”

Explaining how Greg ended up in Peterborough on GCSE results day, Juliet said: “I emailed in and thought nothing of it. Then last week I got an email from his producer Chris. They quite liked the scenario.

Lauren Huskisson with Greg

“I thought ‘oh gosh!’

“Greg turned up at half eight this morning. He was an extra hand helping to put result slips in envelopes, helping to put results in alphabetical order.

“He helped give out the results then spent a bit of time chatting to pupils afterwards and taking a concern about where they are off to next.

“The students did well and got a thumbs up from Radio One. They were really good. They were really excited and really nervous.

“It was definitely surreal but a moment they will never forget and they did us proud.

“We got a call afterwards from someone at Radio One and it was nice to get the feedback.”

