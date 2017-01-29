Head’s pride at Ofsted praise

Ofsted inspectors praised staff at a city primary school for ensuring youngsters get a good education.

Nene Valley Primary School was graded as good in the latest inspection.

The inspectors praised the leadership team at the Sugar Way school in a letter to head teacher Stuart Mansell, and said: “You and your deputy headteacher work well together to ensure that pupils receive a strong education through a well-designed curriculum.

“You continue to maintain your clear vision to develop each child’s full potential, personally and academically.”

In the report, the inspectors also praised pupils’ behaviour and attitude to lessons.

Mr Mansell said he was proud of the report, and added: “It’s incredible how well the inspectors recognised the real strengths of the school in just one day. A short inspection doesn’t give them time to see all of the fantastic things we do, but they clearly appreciated the ‘exemplary conduct’ of the children and the excellent standards they achieve by the time they leave the school.

“Most importantly, they agreed with the comment from one parent that ‘It is clear that the school really values each and every child they are caring for’.

“We couldn’t be more proud.”