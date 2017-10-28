Good school is aiming higher

A Peterborough special school has held on to its ‘Good’ rating after Ofsted inspectors visited.

Staff at The City of Peterborough Academy Special School were delighted to receive the report, which praised teachers and the leadership team.

They had previously received a ‘Good’ rating in their first inspection in 2012.

Principal Tracey Ydlibi said: “This excellent report is a real team effort and a reflection of the dedicated, hard-working and talented team of staff we are so lucky to have here at City of Peterborough Academy Special School, and I would like to thank our parents for their continued support. We work hard every day to support our children and young people, and have the highest aspirations for them – we are determined that they get the best out of life. We look forward to building on this over the coming weeks and months, on our journey to ‘Outstanding’.”

In the report, lead inspector Declan McCarthy said: “Teachers have good subject knowledge and know their pupils well. This promotes good learning and progress.”

He added: “Leaders at all levels have sustained goodquality teaching and learning since the previous inspection. As a result, pupils are making good progress.”

The inspectors also praised the curriculum ‘that meets the needs of higher attaining pupils who have autistic spectrum disorder.’

However, to make the next step Mr McCarthy said teachers should ‘consistently provide achievable tasks to deepen the thinking of all pupils so that pupils of different abilities neither find learning tasks too easy nor too difficult.’

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust which runs the school, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has confirmed that City of Peterborough Academy Special School is a Good school.”