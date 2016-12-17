Good grade leads to celebrations

There have been celebrations at a primary school after they were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Orton Wistow School was given the early Christmas boost this week, after the inspectors visited the school earlier in the term.

Head teacher Simon Eardley paid tribute to the hard work of parents, staff and pupils who had helped the school gain the grading.

He said: “We are all delighted with the result of the inspection. It is the first of the new style inspections, which felt a lot more personal than the previous style.

“We are especially pleased with comments about the care we give to children, and the positive relationship we have with parents.

“We were rated as good in the last inspection, so we are now working to get an outstanding grading. We will not rest on our laurels, and are already working on areas we can improve.”