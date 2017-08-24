GCSE RESULTS: Third of Voyager Academy pupils pass English and maths

A third of pupils at The Voyager Academy passed English and maths.

Overall, 34 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 or higher, the equivalent of A*-C, in the subjects, 12 percentage points higher than in 2016.

The academy has also seen an increased pass rate along with an increase in good grades.

Subjects which saw improved results included: Spanish, art, business studies, chemistry, health and social care and textiles.

Scott Hudson, principal of The Voyager Academy, said: “We are delighted with the improved results which are a testament to our students who have worked incredibly hard and have been supported by dedicated and committed staff. We would like to wish all students the best for their futures.

“The improvements we have had in teaching and learning, behaviour and leadership, are now starting to impact massively upon pupil outcomes.

“It is evident our new partnership with Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) is beginning to have an impact and we look forward to building upon this in the future as we strive to make further improvements as Queen Katharine Academy.”

Julie Taylor, CEO of TDET, said: “These results are a great step in the right direction which marks the fantastic start of the academy’s partnership with TDET.

“We are looking forward to working with them in the future to achieve the potential they are capable of and watching them re-open as Queen Katharine Academy in September.”