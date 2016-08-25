GCSE RESULTS: Tears of joy for pupil at Iqra Academy as new principal seeks improvements

Tears of joy flowed for a pupil at Iqra Academy after opening up her GCSE results.

Discovering that she had surpassed her expectations with three A*s and nine As left Jannat Suleman overcome with emotion.

The 16-year-old from Thorpe Wood can now look forward to the rest of her holidays before she begins studying for her A-Levels at The King’s School.

Jannat said: “Over the summer it’s been ongoing in my mind. It was quite nerve-racking going to sleep last night.

“Opening the envelope was quite a ceremony for me. There were so many papers and I was just looking for the letters. Thankfully all the hard work paid off.

“I was not expecting results that good. I was overcome with emotion and tears of joy flowed.

“To celebrate I will be having quite a big meal out and just enjoy the holidays until A-Levels start.”

Jannat’s A*s came in England language, religious studies and Islamic studies.

Her As were in English literature, maths, psychology, Arabic, Urdu, citizenship, biology, chemistry and physics.

The academy saw 88 per cent of its students receiving five A*-C grades.

In total, 71 per cent of papers were graded A*-C.

New principal Michael Wright said: “I’m pleased with the overall results.

“We know we need to work on the English language. We’ve got new English teachers coming in next year.

“I want us to be very much part of the local educational structure. I’ve already had several meetings with Julie Taylor, principal of Thomas Deacon Academy.

“It’s about exploring the opportunities of meeting and sharing good practise.

“I’ve come fresh into it and we know what we need to work on.”