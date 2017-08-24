GCSE RESULTS: Students Celebrate Further Exam Success at Thomas Deacon Academy

Students at Thomas Deacon Academy are celebrating an improved set of GCSE results this year.

The proportion of students gaining a good pass in both English and Mathematics has improved again this year, rising to 53%. The overall GCSE pass rate has also risen by 3% and the number of top grades achieved has seen a significant increase. For example, the proportion of students gaining the very top grades has tripled in English to an all-time high of 23%. Other subjects performing particularly strongly, securing over 30% A*-A grades, are History, German, Computer Science and Spanish.

New GCSE grades explained

For the first time in the Academy’s history, every single student this year has achieved a qualification in English, which is a testament to the hard work of the staff and students across the Academy in developing good literacy.

Geoff Walls, Principal, said: “It has been a pleasure to see students and staff celebrating this year’s results. It has been a huge team effort to bring about further improvements across the board at Thomas Deacon Academy this year. The progress we are making as an Academy is fantastic and our staff and students deserve the very highest praise for their achievements.”

Emma Taplin, Vice Principal , said: “We are so proud of the achievements of all our students. They have worked very hard this year and this has paid off. The rigour of the new English and Mathematics examinations has been incredibly demanding for both students and staff but we have risen to the challenge and achieved a fantastic set of results.”

Impressive individual performances include:

Leon Kist Chancellor - 2 x 9 grades, 7 x A*

Lara Wade - 3 x 9 grades and 6 x A*

Poppy Richardson - 2 x 9 grades and 6 x A*

Maya Patel - 2 x 9 grades, 5 x A*

Jawad Abbas – 1 x 9 grade, 5 x A* and 2 x A

Tayo Ali - 1 x 9 grade and 5 x A*

Neelam Patel – 1 x 9 grade and 6 x A*

Zuleikha Al Peneeli - 5 x A* and 2 x A