GCSE RESULTS: Ramsey Abbey College results heralded as “outstanding”

Students and staff at Abbey College celebrated today as the school achieved yet another set of ‘outstanding results’, with 70 per cent of students at the College achieving the top 4-9 grades (the equivalent of the old A*-C) in both English and Maths.

Additionally, 65 per cent of students achieved 5 A*-C (including English and maths at the new grade 4 and above).

This year a new grading system has been introduced for English literature, language and maths which is scored on a system of 1-9, opposed to the previous A*-G rating.

The College’s English Literature grades were particularly notable, with 60 per cent of students achieving a strong pass (grade 5) or above – up 15 percentage points on last year. Twenty per cent of students also achieved the top grades of 7-9 (equivalent to an old grade A*-A).

Half of students achieved a strong pass (grade 5) or above in maths and 68 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English.

The College also saw another year of strong science results, with a third of all students studying physics achieving the top A* grades. Languages also performed well, with a third of students also achieving A*s in Spanish.

Head teacher, Andy Christoforou, spoke of the achievements: “These outstanding results are a perfect way to end a great year for Abbey College and I am incredibly proud of all staff and students.

“Despite the turbulence of changes to the academic system, our students have made considerable progress and achieved excellent exam results. As a result, we are expecting our Progress 8 figure to be very high and look forward to receiving the validated league tables next year.

“On behalf of all members of staff at the College I would like to wish our students all the best with their next chapter and to congratulate them on their hard work and dedication.”

The College saw some fantastic individual performances this year, including Peter Mizuro who achieved 2A*s, 4As, B, 8, 7, 6 and Distinction*, Jack Taylor who achieved 2A*s, 3As, 2B, D, 9, 8, 7, Aerin Blood who achieved 8A*, 2 9s, 8 and Distinction*, Holly Burford who achieved 5A*s, 3As, 9, 2 8s and Distinction*, and Priscilla Graham who achieved 4A*s, 3As, 2 9s and an 8.

GCSEs in England are being reformed, and will be graded on a new number scale from 1-9 rather than letter grades. 9 will be the highest grade.

The new GCSE content will be more challenging, and fewer grade 9’s will be awarded than A*’s.

From 2017, English Language, English Literature, and Maths will be graded from 1-9.

From 2018, another 20 subjects will also be graded from 1-9.

From 2019, it is expected that the majority of subjects will be using the new grading system.

Until the transition is complete, students will receive a mixture of letter and number grades.

The new GCSE grading system has been instated to signal the GCSE reform, and to better differentiate between student abilities.

In the first year each new GCSE subject is introduced, around the same amount of students will get a grade 4 or above as got a grade C or above in the old system.

The new grading system will compare to the previous one in the following way: