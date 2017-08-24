GCSE RESULTS: Radio One DJ Greg James hands out results live on air at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Radio One DJ Greg James visited Ormiston Bushfield Academy to hand out results to pupils live on air.

Overall, 57 per cent of pupils achieved a 4 or higher in English and maths, the new grade set by the Government as a pass.

Simon Burgess, Greg James, Daniela Araujo, Daniel Milson (the pupils who opened their results on air)

This is a 13 per cent rise on last year when the old Grade C was still in place.

The results in English saw 68 per cent of pupils achieving at least a 4 or above, a six percentage point increase on last year.

Additionally, 50 per cent of pupils achieved a 5 or higher in English, defined by the Government as a “strong pass” or better.

There was also an improvement in maths, with 63 per cent of pupils achieving at least a 4 or above, an excellent 11 per cent increase on the results attained last year.

Lauren Huskisson with Greg

Individual success stories include:

· Sean Kimuel Dino achieved six A*s, four As and two Bs

· Daisy Hayward achieved four A*s, six As and one B

· Daniel Milson achieved an A* or A (or equivalent) in all of his subjects.

All of these students will now progress on to the academy’s ‘High Flyers’ programme in order to prepare them to apply to the most challenging and demanding university courses in the country.

Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Dennis Kirwan, said: “This is the first year of the new GCSEs and English and maths are tougher than previously, with new grades introduced as well – but our students and staff have responded brilliantly, as shown by today’s results.

“They are a testament to their hard work, talent and dedication, and our students have fully deserved their outstanding grades.”