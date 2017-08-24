GCSE RESULTS: Praise for English and Maths results at Sawtry Village Academy

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating another strong set of GCSE results with 67 per cent of students achieving 4-9, the equivalent of A*-C, in English and mathematics.

Particular praise goes to the to the English and mathematics departments where 80 per cent and 72 per cent of students respectively, achieved a grade 4 or higher.

Over 10 per cent of entries across all subjects were graded 9 or 8 (A* equivalent) and 24 per cent of entries were graded 7 (A equivalent), or above.

The science department has continued to improve with 65 per cent of students achieving 2 or more C grades and above in two sciences. In biology, chemistry and physics 100 per cent of students achieved C grades or higher.

The following individual students all achieved exceptional results; Lauren Chalker, Freya Walton, Abigail Dalby, Libby Jarvis, Emma Hunt, George Davison, Morgan Davis, Jake Smith, Chloe Phillips, Dagmara Aulich, Matthew Vallier, Aisha Teffah, Megan Childs, Bradley Parnell, John Moody and Chloe Bradford. All these students achieved an attainment 8 score higher than grade A or 8 across all of their GCSEs.

Sarah Wilson, Principal of Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We are really proud of these results which show continued improvement over the past three years; a testament to the hard work of our students and staff. We are particularly pleased with how the progress gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students has narrowed significantly again this year.

“We would like to congratulate all students and staff who have navigated the new 9-1 GCSE courses with great success.”

Academic success was also celebrated at Sawtry Village Academy last week with their outstanding A-level results. The Academy achieved the coveted 100 per cent pass rate in line with 2016 results. 57 per cent of students achieved A*-B, a 12 percentage point increase on 2016, demonstrating an increase in higher grades achieved.

The new scoring system explained:

This system has been introduced for English literature, English language and mathematics. The new scoring system grades student’s results on a 1-9 scale, with 9 being the best grade. This system aims to allow for more differentiation between student’s results with 4 being a standard pass and 5 a stronger pass. Similarly, an 8 or 9 score is the equivalent to an A*, but the new system provides distinction between students who would achieve a lower A* to those achieving a higher A*. This provides 4-9 as being comparable to A*-C. Additionally, the new English and maths GCSEs implemented this year are more rigorous with one final exam at the end of Year 11, rather than spread across the two years.

The grading system has only been rolled out with English and maths for the 2017 results. In 2018, another 20 subjects will be graded at levels 1-9 with the aim that by 2019 a majority of subjects will be under this new system.