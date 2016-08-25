GCSE RESULTS: Peterborough pass rate increases

Peterborough has seen GCSE pass rates improve compared to last year’s results.

In total 69.7 per cent of students achieved A* to C in English - up from 64 per cent in 2015.

There was also a rise in the number of A* to C maths grades, with 61.2 per cent of students achieving at this level, compared to 60 per cent last year.

In total, 55.6 per cent of pupils were awarded an A* to C grade in both English and maths, up from 53 per cent last year.

The numbers achieving five A* to Cs including maths and English rose to 51.4 per cent, compared to 49 per cent in 2015.

In total, 2,251 students took GCSE exams this year.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of the council and portfolio holder for education, skills and university, said: “These results are fantastic and are a credit to the young people of the city who have worked extremely hard. They should be very proud of their achievements. Congratulations should also go to teachers and other school staff who have supported them to get the best grades possible.

“I am particularly pleased that students are making real progress in the key subject areas of maths and English. This puts them in a very good position for the next stage of their education.

“Currently 86 per cent of our schools are judged good or better by Ofsted and today’s results, coupled with last week’s A-level results, show that our schools are also raising the bar when it comes to attainment.

“We have invested heavily in our schools in the past ten years, particularly at secondary level, which has included a rebuild or refurbishment of every secondary school. This has ensured that every young person is able to learn in modern facilities, regardless of where they live in the city.

Gary Perkins, head of school improvement for Peterborough City Council, said: “Three quarters of our schools now operate outside of local authority control however our relationships with them remain strong and we provide support whenever it is needed. I know that all of our schools are committed to improving attainment further and we will continue to support and challenge them as we want our results to be progressing year on year.

“Regardless of the grades young people achieve, it’s important they remember there is still plenty of support and advice available, whether they continue learning in sixth form or at college.”

Young people who are unsure of their next steps following their results can get help and advice from the Youth Access Hub at City College Peterborough on Brook Street.

In the hub young people can speak to careers advisers from the council, City College Peterborough and a range of other providers about their options.

The hub is open Monday to Friday throughout August from 1pm to 4.30pm (3pm Tuesdays and Thursdays). Young people can drop in or call (01733) 864500 to book an appointment or (01733) 293897 during the hub’s opening hours.