GCSE RESULTS: Peterborough good on English but below average for maths

Peterborough’s pupils have shone at GCSE English but struggled with maths, according to figures published today.

In the city, 70.1 per cent of pupils achieved at least a grade 4 in English, the new pass mark, compared to 64.9 per cent for England.

However, in maths, 62 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above, while nationally the result was 68.9 per cent.

The proportion of pupils achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and mathematics in Peterborough was 55.7 per cent.

Peterborough City Council said it was awaiting national data for this measure.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education, said: “There is much discussion about the new GCSE exams and how students have performed, but I would like to start by saying a big well done to every young person across Peterborough who has collected their exam results today.

“For many it will be the welcome culmination of many months of hard work and a time for celebration.

“As there is a new grading system a change to the examination system and much harder exams it is not possible to compare this set of results with last year’s, but it is encouraging that approximately similar proportions of students have achieved a pass to those last year in the key subjects of maths and English, with a slight increase in the numbers doing well in maths.

“GCSEs are an important part of a young person’s education and I’d like to wish all students the very best for the future as they look ahead and make decisions about their next steps.”

Almost 2,200 pupils sat the exams this year.

For the first time this year pupils nationally have received their results after new, and harder, GCSE exams.

These new exams in English and maths are graded from 9 (top) to 1 (bottom) with a grade 4 accepted as a pass equivalent to the former grade C.

Other subjects are still graded A* to C.