GCSE RESULTS: Nearly three-quarters of pupils at Arthur Mellows pass English and maths

Nearly three-quarters of pupils at Arthur Mellows Village College passed English and maths.

Overall, 72 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above in both of these subjects, which is a pass under the new GCSE system.

Chloe Crawford

In addition, 22 per cent of all grades awarded were A*/A or equivalent.

Ben Milner was the top performer, gaining three grade 9s, eight A*s and one A grade.

A 9 is the new top mark under the revamped GCSE system.

The following students were among many who achieved outstanding results:

. Ben Milner - three grade 9s, eight A*s, one A

. Louise Collinson - two grade 9s, one grade 8, eight A*s and one A

. Natalie Ellen - two grade 9s, one grade 8, five A*s, four As

. Esme Robinson - one grade 9, one grade 8, one grade 6, seven A*s, two As

. Luca Tocci - two grade 9s, one grade 8, five A*s, four As

. Kimberley Dodge - two grade 9s, one grade 8, six A*s, three As, one B

. Clark McDonald - three grade 8s, five A*s, three As

. Darius Cham - two grade 9a, one grade 6, four A*s, five As

. Yoni Spivak - one grade 9, one grade 8, one grade 7, five A*s, three As, one B

. Callum White - one grade 9, one grade 8, one grade 6, five A*s, three As, one B

. Lucy Stafford - one grade 9, one grade 8, one grade 7, three A*s, three As, one B

. Dev Modhvadia - one grade 9, two grade 6s, five A*s, two As, one B.