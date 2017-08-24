GCSE RESULTS: More than half of pupils pass English and maths at Nene Park Academy

More than half of pupils passed English and maths at Nene Park Academy.

In total, 53 per cent of pupils achieved the new grades of 4-9 in English and maths. This is the same percentage which achieved the equivalent of A*-C last year.

The results are five per cent higher than the academy was predicting with one-third of students achieving a 5 or above.

One-third of all GCSE subjects achieved a 90 per cent A*-C pass rate, with 14 per cent of these results graded A* or A.

Notable individual achievements were from Will Gore, who achieved nine A*-As, including a 9 in maths at the new grading system, and Kieran Kaur, who also achieved nine A*-As, including grade 9 in both English literature and language.

Sian Gallagher achieved 11 higher GCSE grades including eight A*-A grades. Zhen Liu achieved results which were 2.5 grades higher than his national benchmark prediction in every one of his subjects.

Maria Florek achieved more than two grades higher than her national benchmark prediction in every subject.

Principal Steve Howard said: “We are very pleased to announce that our GCSE results have continued the success of the previous year.

“This is testament of the hard work and dedication of both our students and staff, particularly in a year of dramatic changes to exams.

“We have had some brilliant individual achievements and I would like to wish all students, on behalf of all members of staff, the very best for the future.”