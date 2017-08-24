GCSE RESULTS: More than half of pupils pass English and maths at Hampton College

More than half of pupils passed English and maths at Hampton College.

Overall, the college saw 74 per cent of its Year 11 pupils achieve the new pass benchmark of a grade 4 or above in English and 57 per cent in maths.

In total, 54 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in both.

Thomas Cole achieved two grade 9s - one in English language and one in maths - along with one grade 8 and five A grades.

Rebecca Pringle achieved a 9, an 8, three A*s and three As.

Aaliyah Hussain, Yasmin Noble, Mitchell Wright and several other pupils also achieved a range of at least seven A grades or equivalent.

Head of school John Gilligan said: “We are pleased to see many of our students achieve top grades.

“The new GCSE courses for English and maths cover more content and the final examinations are more rigorous, so this is an excellent achievement in a year of change.

“I would like to thank the students and staff for their hard work in preparing for the examinations and wish everyone in the year group the best of luck with the next stage of their education or training.”