GCSE RESULTS: More than 75% pass English at Sir Harry Smith

More than three-quarters of pupils at Sir Harry Smith Community College passed English.

Dawn White, principal, said: “I would like to congratulate our Year 11 students on their GCSE results this summer.

“Staff have worked extremely hard in preparing students for these new qualifications. With the more challenging content and different assessment regime, students have responded extremely well and I could not be prouder of their achievements.

“Over 75 per cent of Year 11 students have achieved a level 4+ in English, with 55 per cent achieving 5+ and 46 per cent achieving 5+ (equivalent to the old A*-B) in mathematics.

“The percentage of students achieving the new top grade of a 9 in English is 3.1 per cent - above the national of 2.6 per cent. English literature is 4.3 per cent - above the national of 3.3 per cent - and combined English/maths is 3.1 per cent.

“Student and teachers have worked extremely hard to achieve these results and I am particularly delighted with the following outstanding results:

Fiona Lewis 6 x A*, 1 x D*, 1 x M, 2 x A, 2 x 8, 1 x 9

Samuel Dickens 6 x A*, 1 x D*, 2 x A, 1 x 6, 1 x 7, 1 x 9

Daniella Overson 5 x A*, 1 x D*, 3 x A, 1 x 9, 1 x 8, 1 x 6

Hannah Carter 6 x A*, 1 x D*, 1 x B, 2 x 9, 1 x 8

Molly Martin 5 x A*, 1 x D*, 1 x A, 1 x B, 2 x 9, 1 x 7

Sophie Lutkin 3 x A*, 1 x D*, 4 x A, 2 x 9, 1 x 7

Roanne Causey 7 x A*, 3 x 9.

“I am also pleased that so many of our students have enrolled to continue their studies at Level 3 in our sixth form and we look forward to welcoming them back in September to continue their educational journey.”