GCSE RESULTS: More than 50 per cent rates at Stanground Academy for English and maths

The pass rates for English and maths were both above 50 per cent at Stanground Academy.

Pupils earned a pass rate of 62 per cent in English and 58 per cent in maths.

Pupils who stood out include:

. Cerys Evans who achieved grades 9, 8 and 7 plus five A* grades and an A grade

. Enya Carters who achieved grades 8, 7 and 7 plus two A* grades, four A grades and a B grade

. Michael Byarugaba who achieved grades 7, 6 and 6 plus two A* grades and five A grades

. Temajin Riddings who achieved grades 8, 8 and 6 plus two A* grades, two A grades and three B grades.

James Scarrott, principal, said: “Our students have continued to perform well. The changes to exams make it impossible to compare this year’s results with those of previous years and there are more changes to come next year.

“I would like to congratulate our students who have worked hard to achieve their well-deserved success and appreciate the support we have had from parents.

“I would particularly like to thank the academy staff who have worked relentlessly to ensure our students received the best grades they could in their exams, allowing them to follow their chosen pathway with the next chapter in their lives.”