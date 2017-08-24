GCSE RESULTS: More pupils pass English and maths at Jack Hunt

More pupils have passed English and maths at Jack Hunt School this year than last year.

Headteacher Pamela Kilbey said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results achieved by our students this year.

“Despite the much tougher examinations in English and mathematics we have increased our English and mathematics combined percentage to achieve a figure of 58 per cent.

“We are especially proud of the way our students have responded to the increased challenges they faced this year.

“The really pleasing results across the school departments, with exceptional performances from Triple Science with 100 per cent A*-C and Urdu with 94 per cent A*-C, indicate that we should also continue our trend of extremely good progress made by our students from their starting points in Year 7.

“Particularly impressive results include:

. Katie Prange with six A* grades, two grade 9s and one grade 8

. Wing Hei Hung with five A* grades, two A grades, one grade 9, one grade 8 and one grade 7

. Francine Kelly with four A* grades, two A grades, one grade 9 and two grade 8s

. Ellie Piccaver with four A* grades, two A grades, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one grade 6

. Charlotte Williams with three A* grades, three A grades and three grade 8s

. Tayyab Subhaan with three A* grades, four A grades and three grade 7s

. Zoheb Hussain with three A* grades, three A grades, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one grade 6

. John Ochube with one A* grade, five A grades, one grade 9 and 2 grade 8s.

“This all reflects the incredible hard work, dedication and relentless support that is given to students at Jack Hunt School by the entire staff body. I would also like to thank the parents for their continued support.”