GCSE RESULTS: Delight at incredible success at The Kings School

There were some incredible results from pupils picking up their GCSE scores at The Kings School today.

Headteacher Darren Ayling said: “We are delighted by the success of our Year 11s this year.

“Given the demands of taking 11 academic subjects, it is very pleasing indeed that very nearly 50% of all results were awarded at A*/A grade. 89% of all students achieved 5 A*-Cs, including Maths and English and, with an average points score of 48 points per student, that makes these some of the very best results achieved by any cohort at The King’s School.

“We are very proud of the success of our Year 11s and grateful for the support they have received from their families and from support and teaching staff. I’m sure we shall all enjoy celebrating this success.”