GCSE RESULTS: 98 per cent pass five subjects or more at The Peterborough School

The Peterborough School saw 98 per cent of pupils gain five or more passes.
Including English and maths, that figure was 89 per cent.
Fifty-six per cent of the old style grades were at A or A* (84 per cent at A*-B) and 10 per cent of English and maths grades received a top mark of nine under the new system, more than three times the reported national figure.
Thirty-nine per cent amassed at least eight GCSEs at A or A*/Grade 9-7. Among these, Chloe Hayes achieved an almost perfect combination of grade 9s and A*s in her 11.5 subjects.
Other top performers included Diya Banerjee, Olivia Barnes, Hannah Bassett, Georgina Parker and Joyce Ye, who were all in the top categories of A/A* or 9-7.
Headmaster Adrian Meadows said: “Our students have performed exceptionally well with the more challenging GCSEs; the number gaining benchmark grades is extremely high and I congratulate them all.
“We have not seen the predicted volatility in grades but rather a swelling in the number gaining the top grades and I am delighted that so many students will be carrying very strong results into the sixth form.”
