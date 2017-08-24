GCSE RESULTS: 45% of all grades A*/A for The King’s School pupils

Nearly half of all grades for The King’s School pupils were A* or A.

Overall, 88 per cent of pupils achieved five A* to C grades, including English and maths.

The school’s headteacher Darren Ayling said: “We are extremely proud of our Year 11’s success this year.

“Given the demands of taking a wide range of challenging, academic subjects, it is very pleasing indeed that 45 per cent of all results were awarded at A*/A grade, or equivalent.

“Eighty-eight per cent of all students achieved five A*-C, or equivalents, including maths and English.

“We are delighted by the success of our Year 11s and very grateful for the support they have received from their families and from the teaching and support staff at King’s.

“These are some very secure foundations upon which they can look forward to building strong sixth form careers.”