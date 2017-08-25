GCSE RESULTS: 43% pass rate for English and maths at St John Fisher

Less than half of the pupils at St John Fisher passed English and maths.

In total, 43 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 4 in both subjects, the new pass mark.

The top performing pupil was Taisha Peplowska who achieved two 9s, one 8, five A*s, three As, one Distinction* and one Distinction.

Headteacher Sean Hayes said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students on their results. The new courses have been challenging and a degree of uncertainty has pervaded the exam period this summer.

“However, our overall results appear to be in line with previous years so we do not feel that students have been short-changed.

“It will be October before we get the first indication of the headline progress measure which was introduced last year. Only then can we compare our performance with that of other schools.”

There were 126 Year 11 pupils at the school in 2016/17. Two thirds of pupils at the school have English as an additional language.