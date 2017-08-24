GCSE RESULTS: 12 Ken Stimpson students achieve five A*-A grades

A dozen pupils at Ken Stimpson Community School achieved five A*-A grades.

In total, 65 per cent of pupils passed English and 64 per cent passed maths, with 54 per cent passing both (basics).

School principal Bryan Erwin said: “We are pleased with maintaining the previous year’s English, maths and basics results.

“Twelve students managed to secure five or more A*-A grades with six of them securing eight A*-A grades.

“We are very proud of the achievement of our Year 11 students. That is a well-deserved recognition for effort put in by staff, students and parents. We look forward to welcoming back many of our Year 11 students into our Post-16 centre.”