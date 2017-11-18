Funding to help adult learners in the city

Cross Keys Homes has secured more than £15,000 of funding from City College Peterborough’s Community Learning Trust Fund.

With the funding the housing association is looking to deliver a series of basic community learning skill courses around the city to help more than 90 adult learners who are the least likely to participate in mainstream learning.

The courses will include basic home maintenance, arts and crafts with confidence building, healthy eating, cooking on a budget and essential support services. For more information about the basic home maintenance courses, call 01733 396404 or register your interest by emailing community@crosskeyshomes.co.uk.