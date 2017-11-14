Former director of Peterborough education returns to the role

The former director of education for Peterborough City Council has returned to take up the post in the city again.

Jonathan Lewis, who worked at the council between 2007 to 2015 in a number of roles, including Service Director for Education, has become the service director for education at both Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

He leaves his current role at the Department of Education as the Deputy Director for the East of England’s Regional Schools Commissioner having previously worked as the Assistant Director of Learning Skills and Education at Northamptonshire County Council.

Councillor John Holdich, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: I am delighted with the decision by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Employment Committee to appoint Jonathan Lewis as Service Director - Education. This is one of a number of management roles in our joint People and Communities directorate being shared with the county council to strengthen services for children, families and adults in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and save both councils money.

“Jonathan has a wealth of experience in education and is a well-known face across the educational landscape in Peterborough, not least with our schools.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to the city and to supporting the council, our schools and everyone involved in education in Peterborough make the leap in standards which we are all working hard to achieve.”

Councillor Steve Count, Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council said, “We are delighted that Jonathan Lewis is joining Cambridgeshire County Council as our new Service Director for Education. He brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this new combined role. He will have a tough act to follow. Keith who has been our Director of Learning for four and a half years has overseen a continuing improvement in standards and attainment of Cambridgeshire’s schools. I would like to thank Keith for his contribution and to welcome Jonathan to the County Council.”