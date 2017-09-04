First look at new Peterborough Secondary School

The new £22 million Hampton Gardens secondary school is now ready to welcome its first pupils when the summer break ends this week.

The academy will begin educating 180 children in Year 7 before eventually accommodating 1,500 pupils, including 300 in the Sixth Form.

Head teacher Al Greenwood with Chair of Governors John Grant, CC Coun. Simon Bywater, PCC Coun. Lynne Ayres and CC Coun. Mac McGuire

The school is the first to be delivered jointly by Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council and will serve young people in both Hampton and Yaxley.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education at the city council, said: “It’s remarkable that just 18 months ago the school was a design on a piece of paper and now it’s ready to receive its first ever students.

“I’m certain this modern and innovative building will inspire pupils to achieve their very best in the years to come.”

The academy, which is based near the new Hampton Gardens development, was mostly funded by the Government’s free schools programme and is operated by Hampton Academies Trust.

Head teacher CC Coun. Simon Bywater, PCC Coun. Lynne Ayres and CC Coun. Mac McGuire in the main hall

The headteacher is Al Greenwood who was appointed deputy headteacher of Hampton College in 2011.

Facilities include a 3G all-weather sports pitch, amphitheatre and a learning resource centre.

There is also a dining hall, dance and drama studios, a large Sixth Form centre at the top of the building with views across the site, and a range of well-equipped science laboratories including a specialist ‘show lab’.

Cllr Mac Maguire, who represents Yaxley and Farcet on the county council, said: “Yaxley has not had its own secondary school until now but this joint venture with Peterborough City Council has been tremendous and it’s a beautiful school.”

Chair of Governors John Grant with head of finance at the trust Caroline Behan in the home economics area

