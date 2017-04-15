Find out more about school places at Queensgate

A new campaign aimed at giving Peterborough’s youngest children the best start in school launches next week with events for parents and children in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Tuesday April 18 is the day pre-schoolers find out about their first school place and also marks the launch of START - the city’s new campaign offering resources, information and support to help get youngsters all ready for the big day.

The START team including early years teachers and practitioners, health visitors and librarians, will be in Queensgate (outside Primark) between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 April with fun activities including storytelling and singing, craft activities, free books and information on a range of organisations offering help and support for children.

Karen Hingston, Manager Early Years & Quality Improvement Team, said: “We’re encouraging everyone with a pre-schooler to find out about the resources available and to come along to the events on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 April. It’s never too early to start helping your children get ready for school.”