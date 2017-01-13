Decision on whether Peterborough primary can re-open to be made on weekend after mice found

Parents will be told on Sunday if Leighton Primary School in Peterborough will re-open to pupils on Monday after mice were found.

The school was shut today (Friday) after evidence of rodents was found at the school.

Hayley Sutton, headteacher, said: “No further evidence of mice has been found today. The situation will be monitored by pest control experts over the weekend and we have informed parents that a decision on when the school can re-open will be made on Sunday and communicated to them.

“We can only apologise for the recurrence of the discovery of mice in the school following an instance last November.

“Our priority remains the well-being of the pupils and a full and thorough investigation of the school building and grounds will be made to try and prevent this from happening again.”

