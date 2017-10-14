Decade marked at city school

Teachers and pupils gathered to mark 10 years of lessons at Thomas Deacon Academy.

The school bell rang for the first time in 2007, welcoming youngsters from Deacon’s School, John Mansfield School and Hereward Community College, which all closed earlier that year.

Thomas Deacon Academy 10th anniversary celebrations launch. Principal Geoff Walls at the podium EMN-171010-193409009

At the time of opening, the school was one of the largest secondary schools in the country and continues to have more than 2,400 students on the register.

A decade on from the opening ceremony, celebrations were held at the Queen’s Gardens school, with staff, pupils and other invited guests in attendance to mark the occasion.

Geoff Walls, principal of Thomas Deacon Academy, said he was looking forward to seeing what could be achieved over the next 10 years.

He said: “The school has achieved some impressive things during its first 10 years and this year gives an opportunity to reflect on this and build even stronger links with our local community to continue this in the future.

Thomas Deacon Academy 10th anniversary celebrations launch. TDET CEO Julie Taylor, Principal Geoff Walls , Deputy Mayor Coun. Chris Ash, Deputy Mayoress Doreen Roberts, Peterborough City Council Leader Coun. John Holdich and Chair of TDET Dr Richard Barnes. EMN-171010-193421009

“Since opening in 2007 the school has expanded further to accommodate students in our new junior college, secondary school and sixth form, and we are also in the process of expanding the capacity of the school to enable more children to join us as the city’s population grows.

“The school has also consistently secured strong academic results but delivers a rounded curriculum to develop our young people into mature, confident and successful adults.

“We look forward to continuing this, in partnership with our local community, over the next 10 years.”

Tuesday’s celebration was the start of a year of events to mark the impact the school has had on the community.

A gallery of photographs charting the first 10 years has been installed at the school, and a banner, designed by pupils, was also unveiled at the celebrations.

The Thomas Deacon Academy Education Trust, which was formed last year, is now working with Queen Katharine Academy which was opened on the same day in 2007.

The Queen Katharine Academy - formally known as The Voyager Academy, is attempting to transform its fortunes after poor exam grades and Ofsted inspections in the past.