Day nursery supports Snowflake Appeal

The children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s day nursery in Woodston, Peterborough, supported the Snowflake Appeal run by Home-Start UK – the charity dedicated to supporting families with young children – by holding its Winter Wonderland Grotto, where children were able to visit Father Christmas free of charge.

During their visit parents were welcomed to make a donation to the Snowflake Appeal.

The children enjoyed festive sensory play with tinsel and glitter, icing and decorating biscuits and creating hanging decorations for Christmas trees.

Visitors were also able to try their hand at the tombola and raffle as well as tucking into turkey rolls and non-alcoholic mulled wine.

Chia Wallace, Nursery Manager, said: “This year’s Snowflake Appeal was even better than last year and the children and staff all had a wonderful time. It is a great way to start the festive season.”