Concern as club threatened with closure

Parents of children who use an after school and holidays club which is threatened with closure have said they are concerned their children will have nowhere to go.

Dozens of children use the Fun Base club before and after school, as well as during holidays.

But now the club is facing closure, as Peterborough City Council look to make more use of the building in Gunthorpe Road. Children who go to Gunthorpe Primary School and Norwood School attend the club. Fun Base was given ‘inadequate’ ratings in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Rachel Neal, whose six-year-old son Archie Kinghorn uses the centre, said: “I use it one day a week, but it would cause a lot of issues if it closed. I don’t think I could get flexi-time at work if it shut, and I don’t know what I would do.

“It is going to close in July, and I am not confident something will be sorted in time.”

David Knight, whose children Taylor (11) and Charlie (6) both attend said: “We don’t have any other provision available. We have never had any complaints about it. We will be left in limbo.”

Gunthorpe councillor Darren Fower said: “There is a lot of concern in Gunthorpe about this - parents don’t know what is happening. The Ofsted reports were not good, but many families rely on this service. There is obviously a need for this centre.”

Karen Hingston, early years and quality improvement manager from Peterborough City Council, said: “We understand parents’ concerns and are working hard to secure alternative out-of-school hours child care provision from September when Fun Base’s lease at Gunthorpe Family Centre will have ended. This includes the option of an in-house club at one of the two schools affected, or Fun Base securing alternative accommodation themselves.”