Children have big lesson in store about the origins of food

Children at a nursery in Hampton had a big lesson in store when they discovered the origins of their food.

The youngsters from Hampton Day Nursery visited the nearby Tesco store to learn about different foods we can eat, and where they come from.

The pre-school children and nursery practitioners perused the fruit and vegetable aisles and fish and cheese counters, and chatted about the origins of different foods and ways to prepare them, while enjoying some tasty treats and samples.

Heidi Cassidy, nursery manager, said: ‘We are keen to promote healthy eating from an early age. Seeing the selection of fruit and vegetables, learning how different foods are made, and tasting new things together with friends encourage children’s curiosity, and help them develop positive relationships with food.”