Childcare facility in Peterborough back up and running under new management

A childcare facility in Peterborough has re-opened under new owners.

Barnardo’s has taken over the running of the Gunthorpe Family Centre in Gunthorpe Road which was previously run as an after school and holiday club called Funbase.

Dylan Williams (8)

The charity is providing a service for children aged two to 12. The facility, which was named Play House after a suggestion by young Dylan Williams, will provide before and after school clubs with plans to extend its provision for two to four years olds from January 2018.

Barnardo’s will also operate a holiday club.

Lynn McNish, Barnardo’s children’s services manager, said: “Our highly trained staff will ensure that the children who attend have a fun and enjoyable experience, and parents can feel reassured that their children are happy and in safe hands.”

The building and outdoor area have been transformed over the past few months ahead of the reopening.

Cllr Sam Smith, cabinet member for children’s services at Peterborough City Council, said: “I’m very pleased that Barnardo’s will make full use of the centre by operating a range of childcare for children between the ages of two and 12.

“We truly believe that the new arrangement will bring huge benefits for the whole community with early years care included in the offer for the first time.”

Gunthorpe Lib Dem councillor Julia Davidson has been actively involved in supporting the transition over to Barnardo’s. She said: “We are delighted parents and families can now access this new service which will help their children to develop and reach their full potential through play in early education.

“Following a period of uncertainty it will be a pleasure to see the children benefit from this completely renovated service which has seen so many people working very hard to transform it into how it looks today.”