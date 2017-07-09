Change to school allocation

The demand for primary school places in Whittlesey is forcing a change in the way places are allocated to pupils.

Cambridgeshire County Council is proposing to create a single catchment area for the town, replacing the three which are currently in place.

The council said: “The proposals to increase the physical capacity of New Road Primary School and the significant level of development proposed for the town have highlighted the need to review existing school catchment arrangements within Whittlesey.

“It is vital that primary school provision is robust and flexible enough to respond to demand, with the minimal amount of disruption to existing and future residents and their children.”

Under the new plans, the priority for a school place go to children in care, followed by children who have a sibling at the school. After that, children who live closest to the school will be prioritised.

The public can learn more at Sir Harry Smith Community College, Eastrea Road, on Wednesday from 3.45pm to 6.30pm, or at Whittlesey Library, Market Street, two days later from 10am to noon.