Bumper crop at harvest festival

Wisbech Grammar School celebrated its annual harvest festival last week. Staff, students and parents raised over £1,130 as well as a food collection from a number of activities and food stalls.

The money raised was donated to the One Water Foundation which is an ethical bottled water brand whose profits fund sustainable water projects for some of the world’s most vulnerable people. The food collection was divided between the local food bank and the Foyer in Wisbech which provides shelter and support for young people who have been made homeless.