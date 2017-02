Pupils at Oundle CE Primary School moved classrooms as The Bishop of Peterborough opened a new site.

The Right Reverend Donald Allister led a short service of thanksgiving in front of the school’s 450 pupils and their teachers after opening the new building following a move from Milton Road to its new Cotterstock Road site in the town.

The bishop then took a tour of the new state of the art facilities, before planting a plum tree in the school grounds.