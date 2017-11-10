An aerially awesome act of remembrance at Whittlesey school

An awesome aerial act of remembrance could be seen by anyone lucky enough to be flying over Whittlesey this morning.

Children at at Park Lane Primary School, in Whittlesey, have all been learning about Armistice Day and at 11am today held a minute's silence to remember those who died fighting for our country.

Children at Park Lane Primary School forming the poppy

The children also recreated the iconic and symbolic red and black poppy, which was captured on camera from a drone.

Our children have an excellent understanding of the meaning of Remembrance Day and showed a great amount of respect during the photo shoot. We will then be holding a silence at school today to mark 11am and remember the fallen.