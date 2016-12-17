Amazon’s special delivery for primary school pupils

Pupils at St Michael’s Church School in Constantine Drive received a special delivery last week when the team from the local Amazon fulfilment centre visited to make a donation of 25 Kindle devices to the school accompanied by a £2,000 gift card to purchase their favourite e-books.

The school was nominated to receive the devices by associates at the Amazon site as part of the company’s Kindle Reading Fund, where the whole team was asked to nominate a local school to receive the donation.

Amazon Site Leader in Peterborough, Lee Shepherd commented: “At Amazon we believe the excitement of reading should be shared by everyone - young and old. We are committed to helping inspire the young people in our community to develop their literacy skills and we hope the donation of 25 Kindle devices to this fantastic local school will ignite the love of reading amongst pupils.”

Headteacher Jackie Ashley added: “The pupils, staff and parents are delighted with the donation of these reading devices which will be a hugely valuable resource at the school.”

The devices have been designed specifically for reading where children can look up the meaning of the words as they read to build up their vocabulary which is a key area of our curriculum.

“We can’t wait to start using the Kindle devices and are excited to watch the children fall in love with a new world of reading at the touch of a button. Thank you to Lee and the team at Amazon in Peterborough for selecting our school to receive this kind donation.”