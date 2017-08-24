Search

All of Peterborough schools’ GCSE results in one place

King's School pupils
Thousands of youngsters picked up their GCSE results at schools across Peterborough today, Thursday August 24.

Here’s the full round-up of how individual schools fared.

GCSE RESULTS: More than 75% pass English at Sir Harry Smith

GCSE RESULTS: More than 50 per cent rates at Stanground Academy for English and maths

GCSE RESULTS: More pupils pass English and maths at Jack Hunt

GCSE RESULTS: More than half of pupils pass English and maths at Hampton College

GCSE RESULTS: 98 per cent pass five subjects or more at The Peterborough School Read more

GCSE RESULTS: Radio One DJ Greg James hands out results live on air at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

GCSE RESULTS: More than half of pupils pass English and maths at Nene Park Academy

{GCSE RESULTS: Nearly three-quarters of pupils at Arthur Mellows pass English and maths|http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/education/gcse-results-nearly-three-quarters-of-pupils-at-arthur-mellows-pass-english-and-maths-1-8118213|Read more}

GCSE RESULTS: Students Celebrate Further Exam Success at Thomas Deacon Academy

GCSE RESULTS: Third of Voyager Academy pupils pass English and maths

GCSE RESULTS: Ramsey Abbey College results heralded as “outstanding”

GCSE RESULTS: Praise for English and Maths results at Sawtry Village Academy

GCSE RESULTS: 45% of all grades A*/A for The King’s School pupils