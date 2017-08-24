All of Peterborough schools’ GCSE results in one place

Thousands of youngsters picked up their GCSE results at schools across Peterborough today, Thursday August 24.
Here’s the full round-up of how individual schools fared.
GCSE RESULTS: More than 75% pass English at Sir Harry Smith
GCSE RESULTS: More than 50 per cent rates at Stanground Academy for English and maths
GCSE RESULTS: More pupils pass English and maths at Jack Hunt
GCSE RESULTS: More than half of pupils pass English and maths at Hampton College
GCSE RESULTS: 98 per cent pass five subjects or more at The Peterborough School Read more
GCSE RESULTS: Radio One DJ Greg James hands out results live on air at Ormiston Bushfield Academy
GCSE RESULTS: More than half of pupils pass English and maths at Nene Park Academy
{GCSE RESULTS: Nearly three-quarters of pupils at Arthur Mellows pass English and maths|http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/education/gcse-results-nearly-three-quarters-of-pupils-at-arthur-mellows-pass-english-and-maths-1-8118213|Read more}
GCSE RESULTS: Students Celebrate Further Exam Success at Thomas Deacon Academy
GCSE RESULTS: Third of Voyager Academy pupils pass English and maths
GCSE RESULTS: Ramsey Abbey College results heralded as “outstanding”
GCSE RESULTS: Praise for English and Maths results at Sawtry Village Academy
GCSE RESULTS: 45% of all grades A*/A for The King’s School pupils
