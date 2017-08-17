A-LEVELS: Peterborough above average for pass rates as it bucks national trend

Peterborough’s A-Level pass rates were above average after it bucked the national trend.

So far results have been received from 10 out of the city’s 11 secondary schools which had students sitting A-Levels in 2017.

The overall pass rate has climbed again to 98.7 per cent – an improvement of 0.6 per cent on last year’s results. The national average pass rate stands at 97.9 per cent, a slight decline from last year’s 98.3 per cent.

There is also a greater proportion of students achieving higher grades, with 44.8 per cent of students in Peterborough schools achieving A* to B grades compared to 42.4 per cent in 2016.

Nine schools have so far reported an improvement in this outcome in 2017 compared to 2016.

In total, almost 1,000 young people sat A-Levels or an equivalent qualification.

Changes to the qualifications system means many A-Levels have been decided by final exams, with no link to coursework or AS-Levels.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education at Peterborough City Council, said: “Well done to all the young people who collected their exam results today.

“For the third year running Peterborough schools and academies have improved their results and are once again above the national average for the number of pupils achieving A-Level passes which is fantastic.

“In further good news, more students than ever are achieving the higher grades.

“A-Levels open up many doors for young people, whether they are remaining in education or training or entering the world of work. I’d like to wish all students the very best for the future as they look ahead and make more decisions about work and further studies.

“Today’s results show the huge strides being made by schools and academies to improve education in Peterborough and well done to all those involved.”

