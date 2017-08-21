A-LEVELS: Ken Stimpson ‘very proud’ of students’ results

The principal of Ken Stimpson Community School has said he is “very proud” of his students and their A-Level results.

In a statement released today, Monday august 21, following last Thursday’s results, Bryan Erwin said: “We are very proud of the achievement of our Post16 students.

“Year 13 students have met or exceeded our expectations with 100% students passing at both A level and vocational courses – a record for the school.

“Furthermore 35% of the cohort achieved at least 1 A*-B grade at A level due to their hard work and resilience, but also due the excellent support of parents and carers alongside the dedicated staff who have guided them over the last two years.”