A-LEVEL RESULTS: Voyager Academy achieves best ever grades

The Voyager Academy has achieved its best ever set of Post-16 results.

Forty-nine per cent of students at the academy received the top A*-B grades this year, an improvement of nine percentage points on last year’s results.

The academy also increased its overall pass rate to 100 per cent, which is a rise of two percentage points.

Among the top performing subjects were biology, business studies, economics and English language, where more than half of the students achieved A*-B grades.

More than 75 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades in biology, business studies, economics, English language, film studies, physics, psychology, sociology and Spanish.

A large number of Voyager students have also received guaranteed university places with 66 secured places and more expected to come through tomorrow, double the number that went to university just over two years ago.

Damon Lewis, director of sixth form at The Voyager Academy, said: “The sixth form has always been a source of pride for The Voyager Academy. We are particularly proud to have improved the number of top grades our students are receiving and that improvements have come from both A-Level and BTEC Level 3 courses, showing we have a varied offer to suit all students.

“These results are a true reflection of the success of our new partnership with Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) and provide us with a positive platform from which to start our new journey as Queen Katharine Academy in the new year.

“Congratulations to all of our students. We are very proud of all your hard work and wish you the best of luck for the future.”