A-LEVEL RESULTS: Two-thirds A*-B grades at The King’s School

Two-thirds of all grades at The King’s School were A*-B grades in this year’s A-Level results.

Headteacher Darren Ayling said he was delighted by the success of his pupils.

He said: “It has been another really pleasing year with 67 per cent of all results being graded A*-B.

“With 166 pupils in the cohort, this was a real testament to the very hard work of all involved.

“Nineteen students in the year group recorded straight A* and A grades and two of our students secured five A*s each.

“What is particularly pleasing, though, is how well students have done across the ability range. Some of the hard won B grades are going to mean just as much as the A*s that our students have achieved.

“I’d especially like to thank our dedicated teaching and support staff who have worked so hard to support students through the recent changes to specifications and in managing the new demands of end our course assessment.

“What is a real credit to our students and their families is that, as well as their academic achievement, they have been such a delight to work with.

“We wish them every success in the next phase of their studies and wider professional lives. Congratulations to one and all.”