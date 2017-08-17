A-LEVEL RESULTS: Students out perform expectations at Nene Park Academy

Students jumped for joy at Nene Park Academy after receiving a strong set of results in the A-Levels.

The results showed an improvement on last year’s figures, with 34 per cent of students at the Academy achieved grades A* to B this year, a four percentage point increase on last year. 15 per cent of students also achieved the highest A to A* grades which is three percentage points higher than in 2016. The Academy’s overall pass rate remained high with 97 per cent of students achieving A* to E grades and many of these students choosing to go on to study at university.

Nene Park Academy students Kevey Bow, Aleksander Wozniak and Paula Kaczmarczyk celebrate their results

Principal, Steve Howard, was delighted with the results and said: “These are a really pleasing set of results which are well above expectations and again outperform the National predictions for this year, especially as we have our largest cohort of students yet.

“These results would be pleasing in any year, but they are particularly pleasing this year when considering the well-publicised potential volatility in grades as a result of changes to the examination system. This is a real validation of how hard our staff and students have been working recently and I want to congratulate them on their success.

“On behalf of all staff, I would like to wish our students the best of luck with their future careers and in their new challenges.”

There were some particularly high individual student performances. Rani Mukherjee achieved an excellent A* and three A grades in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry. Anna Johnson achieved A* grades in history and sociology and a B grade in English literature. Other students celebrating success included Georgina Gilby, who attained an A* grade in English language and literature, an A grade in film studies and a B grade in media studies. Tom Mucklin achieved 3 Distinction* grades in BTEC sport studies.